The cumbia singer Bryan Arambulo She maintains a close friendship with Estrella Torres, who recently joined the married ranks after marrying her manager, bodybuilder Kevin Salas. This Monday morning, Otoniel Riosvocalist of Río Band, revealed on Panamericana Televisión’s ‘Préndete’ that it was the ‘Divo of Peruvian Cumbia’ who took Estrella’s bouquet in a fun sequence.

The former member of Gran Orquesta Internacional commented that he was in charge of the moment when the brand new wife threw the bouquet. “Lesly Águila was about to grab him, but just when she was going to grab him, Bryan Arámbulo pushed her and he tackled her,” said the cumbia singer.

