In 2014 came Mario Kart 8 to the market. While we’ve since seen the series expand to mobile devices and even a remote-controlled version, fans are craving an entirely new installment. Although Nintendo is not yet ready to touch on this topic, a leak indicates that it will not be long for this to happen.

According to Leaky Pandy, a renowned insider, Nintendo would reveal the next Mario Kart this year. This title would be known as Mario Kart 10 or Mario Kart Crossroads. This is because Live: Home Circuit It is considered the ninth installment in the series. Along with this, it is mentioned that the new installment would have multiple properties, and not just Mario’s.

* NEW * Games expected to be revealed this year? Heard of: Nintendo

-Xenoblade side game (action / adventure)

-Rogue Squadron IV (dev Crytek)

-Mariokart 10 / Crossroads (been exposed to both names, unsure of final one. Features multiple IP)

-Pikmin title (dev Next Level Games) – LeakyPandy (@LeakyPandy) January 3, 2022

As always, Nintendo has not decided to respond to these leaks, and it is very certain that it never will. Considering that this year we will see Splatoon 3, the sequel to Breath of the Wild Y Bayonetta 3, it is likely that, if real, Mario Kart Crossroads I would get to the next one year.

Editor’s Note:

The idea of ​​a new Mario Kart is something that many of us are looking forward to, but the next installment is likely still a bit far off. The idea of ​​seeing more Nintendo properties is also a possibility, but Mario and his friends would still be the focus.

Via: Leaky Pandy