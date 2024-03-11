The next long weekend is expected in Russia from April 28 to May 1

In 2024, non-working days on the May holidays, dated May 1 and May 9, will be divided into two parts, four days off in a row. Lenta.ru talks about how long Russians will rest in May.

First long weekend in May

Despite the fact that the holidays coincide with the Spring and Labor Day, Russians will rest from Sunday, April 28, to Wednesday, May 1. Then there are five working days, separated by regular weekends, which fall on May 4th and 5th.

At the same time, according to production calendar, Saturday, April 27, will be a full working day. This day was moved to Monday, April 29, so as not to interrupt the rest, and Tuesday, April 30, became a day off thanks to the postponement of the non-working day from November 2.

There are only 30 days in April. Russians who work on a 5/2 schedule will work 21 days this month and rest for nine.

Photo: Anatoly Zhdanov / Kommersant

Non-working days on the second May holidays

On the second May holidays there will also be four days off – from Thursday to Sunday, May 9 to May 12, respectively. On Wednesday, May 8, the working day will be shortened by an hour. Friday, May 10, became a non-working day due to the transfer of the day off from Saturday, January 6.

In total, there will be 31 calendar days in May, of which 20 are working days and 11 are weekends.

Related materials:

May turned out to be one of the unfavorable months for vacations

Some Russians want to increase the duration of their vacation during the May holidays and take vacations. However, it should be remembered that the amount of vacation pay depends on the ratio of working and non-working days: the more of the first and less of the second, the greater the amount of vacation pay will be.

So, due to the large number of holidays, vacation in May is not financially profitable. The most successful months for him in 2024 were July, August and October, which have 22-23 working days.

Photo: Kirill Kallinikov / RIA Novosti

Professor of the Department of Psychology and Human Resource Management of the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation Alexander Safonov advised not to include weekends and holidays in vacation. To increase your vacation, you should not take it during the holidays, but rather choose dates nearby, he noted.

“They try to combine vacation planning with holidays in order to increase the number of days a person spends in relaxation. In this way, you can add a certain number of days to your vacation, for example, between May 1 and May 9. It turns out to be almost a full two-week vacation. (…) If there are holidays when planning a vacation, by law you can ask for an extension of the vacation if it goes according to schedule,” Safonov said.

According to the specialist, you can also save vacation days if you do not include weekends on which a person already rests. That is, if you go on vacation on Monday and return on Friday, you will have an additional two days off, he clarified.

Earlier, Rambler&Co found out the opinion of Russians about the long weekend. 53 percent of respondents noted that they prefer to vacation in May.