Ever since the 1963 350 GT, the 6.5-litre V12 has been the beating heart of the fastest Lamborghinis. We thought this engine was finally retired after sixty years, but it seems that Lamborghini has been able to update the engine again. Lamborghini today announced the first specifications of the successor to the Aventador, and it will simply get the 6.5-liter V12 again.

For now Lamborghini calls the successor the LB744. Later the car will get a nice Italian name. The most important news for now is that the new hypercar will be a plug-in hybrid with a total of 1,015 horsepower. The V12 does not get turbos, but it does get help from no fewer than three electric motors. There is much to tell about the new technique.

Lamborghini’s new V12 is lighter

This new V12 is called the L545 and it is the lightest and strongest twelve-cylinder of the brand ever. The engine weighs 218 kilograms, which is 17 kilograms less than the previous V12. The renewed twelve-cylinder produces 825 hp at 6,750 rpm. The torque is 725 Nm at the same speed. In addition, it is rotated 180 degrees compared to the Aventador.

The side with all belts and accessories is no longer towards the rear bumper, but towards the front. It’s a good thing Lamborghini customers don’t do their own maintenance, because this is going to be a big job. Incidentally, it is not uncommon in this segment of cars that the entire engine has to be removed from the car for a service.

The gearbox is to the rear

The gearbox is now located at the rear of the car. In the Aventador, the transmission is still lengthwise and between the occupants. This was probably because of the four-wheel drive. Now the gearbox is transverse (transaxial) and in the back. Because the electric motors now provide the drive for the front wheels, the box can move backwards.

Lamborghini says that the intakes have been redesigned for more air, that the compression ratio is higher and that the combustion itself has been ‘optimised’. Or in good Dutch: the big boom is now an even bigger boom. But without that the car has become much less economical.

Electrical aids for the hybrid Lamborghini

One of the three engines is incorporated in the new gearbox and helps in the back. That box has eight gears, a double clutch and weighs 193 kilos. The other two engines are on the front axle. If acceleration is desired, the V12 and the electric motors work simultaneously, but the LB744 can also drive completely electrically. Finally, the electric motors help with torque vectoring.

The battery measures 3.8 kWh and can be charged by a plug. The Lamborghini LB744 is therefore a PHEV. It takes half an hour on the charger to fully charge the battery. Don’t feel like plugging in? You only need six minutes of braking time to fully charge the battery. Soon the Lamborghini LB744 will make its debut in all its glory.