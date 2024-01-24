This generation of Nintendo has been the perfect setting for the character of kirby have prominence, since currently we have three large deliveries for switch, and to that are added spinoffs that the user can only purchase digitally. However, it seems that Hal Laboratory has no intention of letting the character who generates all their income rest, and that leads us to the revelation that there is already a new installment of the franchise in planning.

The clue that has been dropped regarding this possible new game is that its creators are looking for employees to work on it, which means that it is not some smaller-scale project or a port of a kirby previous, but the evolution of what we saw with Forgotten Land in 2022. For that same reason, it is possible that all the help of experienced people in the field of video game development will be needed, and that the character will leave on a high at the farewell to the Switch or perhaps the welcome of the successor.

Specifically, HAL is looking for employees in the roles of Action Programmer, UI Programmer, Graphics Programmer, Systems Programmer, Sound Programmer, 3D Character Artist, 3D Animator, Effects Artist, UI Artist, Level Designer, Planning Assistant, Designer sound engineer and project manager. And that in turn confirms that the game is in the early stages of development, with the concept just becoming known and probably not even close to being launched on the market.

Let's remember that with the last big installment that is not the remaster of Return to Dream Landwe finally saw the passage of the saga to three dimensions and we are not talking about graphics, but rather a much freer mobility that is reminiscent of controlled levels to a certain extent as in Super Mario 3D World. So, the next step could be an open world, something that fans of kirby They have been waiting for years, but perhaps we have to go slowly.

For now that is all the information, we will have to wait for more news.

Via: Gonintendo

Editor's note: We definitely already need a new Kirby game even though it hasn't even been two years since Forogtten Land was released, and no, I'm not counting Return to Dream Land Deluxe, since it is the port of a Wii game. However, we must have the gift of patience to have something of quality.