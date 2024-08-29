The Jurassic world of dinosaurs in the cinema is ready to return with a new film from the hand of Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment which will be named Jurassic World: Rebirth and will be released in theaters around the world on July 2, 2025.

Now, Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment Not only did they reveal to us the name of Jurassic World: Rebirththey also already revealed a little more context of what the film will be about, which will feature the stellar performances of Scarlett Jonasson, Jonathan Bailey and Mahershala Ali (the latter is still waiting to record Blade).

The story of this new installment takes place five years after the events of the Dominion film. Here, the ecology of the world is no longer ideal for dinosaurs to inhabit, so they find shelter in equatorial zones where they can continue to live.

The three largest beasts that live in this tropical climate hold the key to a medicine that will bring miraculous benefits to humanity and that is where our protagonists will have to fulfill the mission of recovering DNA samples from these dinosaurs.

Source: Universal Pictures, Amblin Entertainment, Jasin Boland/Deadline

Scarlett Johansson will play Zora Bennet, an expert in special team operations who will undertake a special mission to obtain the genetic material of the three largest dinosaurs.

When Zora’s exploration comes across a family expedition that is cornered by aquatic dinosaurs and they all end up on an island where they are going to face a discovery that has been hidden for decades.

Meanwhile, Bailey will play Dr. Henry Loomis and Ali will play Duncan Kincaid.

Jurassic World: Rebirth: What We Know So Far

Don’t lose sight of that Jurassic World: Rebirth It is directed by Gareth Edwards (who directed Star Wars: Rogue One) and the script comes from David Koepp, who is the original screenwriter of Jurassic Park and the characters are based on those of Michael Crichton.

In addition to Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey and Marheshala Ali, we also have performances by Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain and Ed Skrein.

The production is being handled by long-time franchise veterans Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley, while the money is being paid for by Steven Spielberg, Denis L. Stewart and Jim Spencer.

What do you think about the context of Jurassic World: Rebirth? Do you think he will do his job?