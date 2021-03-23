His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, chaired today, Tuesday, in the presence of Hamdan bin Mohammed and Maktoum bin Mohammed, a meeting of the Dubai Council.

His Highness wrote in a series of tweets through his official account on “Twitter”: “My message, Hamdan and Maktoum, to everyone .. Whoever does not move forward is in retreat .. And whoever relies on the achievements of the past loses his future… Dubai is its place in the future .. and its destiny to be the global economic heart. “The vibrant person in this region … and the next is better if the fortunes are greater.”

His Highness added: “Today, in the presence of Hamdan bin Mohammed and Maktoum bin Mohammed, I chaired a meeting of the Dubai Council, during which we adopted a set of decisions as follows … First: Restructuring the entire government of Dubai in preparation for a new phase that the emirate will enter .. The Dubai government will be more flexible and efficient .. and I am able to deal with Map of emerging variables ».

His Highness added in a second tweet: “Second: restructuring the Dubai Chamber of Commerce … and forming 3 chambers of commerce for the emirate … the Dubai Chamber of Commerce … the Dubai Chamber of International Trade … and the Dubai Chamber for Digital Economy … and changing the work system in the chambers to be the most important economic arm of the emirate In building new sectors and consolidating its global commercial role ».

“The next is more beautiful” .. Mohammed bin Rashid approves the complete restructuring of the Dubai government

His Highness continued in another tweet: “Third: Brother Juma Al Majid is named honorary president of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce – and he is the best representative of Dubai merchants and the wise men of Dubai – and Abdulaziz Al Ghurair is president of the chamber .. Brother Sultan bin Sulayem with his international experience as head of the Dubai World Chamber of Commerce and Omar Al Olama as president of the Dubai Chamber For the digital economy ».

And His Highness continued: “Fourth: The adoption of the new Dubai International Trade Map, which includes shipping and air lines for more than 400 cities around the world now … and working on expanding this network to 200 new cities to consolidate the role of the emirate in the global trade movement .. We are destined to be the world’s airport and main port. ».

And His Highness added: “Fifthly, we also adopted today, at the Dubai Council meeting, our five-year plan to raise the value of the emirate’s foreign trade exchange from 104 to 2 trillion dirhams … We know what we want … and we know how to reach … and we have the national energies to implement the plan.”

And in another tweet, His Highness said: “Sixth: Signing binding work contracts with all officials of the emirate and directors of its departments, bodies and institutions for a period of 3 years .. in which the outputs are specified .. and the rewards .. and the accountability mechanism .. We are all confident that everyone will be as confident for the next stage of development.” .