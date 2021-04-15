As Apple works on developing its next flagship cell phone, speculation around its name continues to surface. The logic points to it being called the iPhone 13, although new rumors suggest that iPhone 12S It will be the name chosen by the Cupertino technology company.

A January Bloomberg article quoting Apple engineers says that only minor updates are planned for the next line, which will probably be an “S” version of the iPhone 12.

Likewise, the Apple news filter, Jon Prosser, also accompanied that version of the iPhone 12S.

The idea of ​​the string “S” is a resource that Apple often uses within its naming scheme, as happened with the iPhone 6S of 2015, which replaced the iPhone 6 of 2014, and again with the iPhone XS of 2018, a continuation of the iPhone X of 2017.

Instead, other reports cited by the CNET site are even more accurate, as they venture that there will not be an iPhone 13 on the market in 2022 either. Apple expected to jump straight to iPhone 14, completely excluding the “iPhone 13” from its nomenclature.

Bad luck 13

The mobile industry, in particular, has escaped including the number 13 in its cell phone lines. SamsungFor example, it made the leap from the Galaxy S10 to the S20; HuaweiMeanwhile, it did the same with its “P” and “Mate” models, among others. Apple knows that this less than favorable perception could lead customers not to buy an iPhone 13.

While the company with the bitten apple did not shy away from marking its products with the number 13, after having launched the A13 Bionic chipset and the iOS 13 software update, for example, it did not try to name a mass consumer product. .

iPhone Xs Max was the series that Apple chose to redesign its range of cell phones. Photo: EFE.

By using the name iPhone 12S and omitting the iPhone 13, Apple could also be preparing the market for a redesign of its flagship phone when the iPhone 14 or 15 appears, just as it did with the iPhone X.

It should be remembered that Apple in the past skipped the iPhone 9 in 2017, instead of following the iPhone 7 of 2016 with the iPhone 8, 8 Plus and the iPhone X.

The future of the iPhone mini

But since not everything is the iPhone 13 in the product universe, Apple began to hint at the future of the iPhone family of 2022 that will not have a mini version, as published by the MacRumors site in a note to investors from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

IPhone 12 Mini sales only accounted for 5 percent of iPhone 12 totals, according to Counterpoint Research. Despite this, the Kuo leak indicates that this 5.4-inch device will have continuity in 2021.

The analyst gave more information about the brand’s phones, which in 2022 will include two 6.1-inch models and two 6.7-inch models. Two of the models will have higher characteristics, while the other two will be of a lower range.

iPhone 12 mini only accounted for 5 percent of the sales of Apple’s latest phones. Photo: DPA.

For the 2022 models Apple will introduce “significant” improvements to the camera, which will be 48 megapixels. Thus, he ensures that the company is working on a new improved lens that will take iPhone photos “to a new level.”

This camera will also be able to take snapshots in 12 megapixels and record in 8K – at least the highest-end models. In addition, it says that the iPhone of 2022 will be able to create images and videos “more appropriate for the devices of augmented and mixed reality (AR / MR)”, which “will improve the user experience AR / MR”.

Going forward, Kuo says Apple will adopt a periscope telephoto lens in 2023 and an under-screen facial recognition system (FacebID) that would eliminate the current perforation.

SL