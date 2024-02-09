If the rumors prove correct, next March we could see the debut of the new iPad Pro equipped with an OLED screen. Although the adoption of this type of panels unquestionably involves a increase in price of devices, the price increase may not reach the levels initially expected. Contrary to anticipations, new sources estimate that the increase could be limited to maximum $160a figure significantly lower than previous estimates.

Moderate price increase After a hiatus in 2023, Apple's new iPads are preparing for a technological leap forward OLED panels represent a more valuable choice than traditional LCDs: not only this technology improves durability and efficiency of the display, but also allows higher brightness levels. Additionally, Apple's strict quality standards for screens, such as extremely thin design through a dual-layer architecture, help raise the price outlook. Initial rumors had suggested that the next iPad Pro models with 11-inch OLED displays could start at $1,500, while the 13-inch version could start at $1,800.

There were even rumors of a price tag of $2,000 for the largest model, especially when equipped with a higher storage capacity. Although without confirmation from official sources, DigiTimes reported the good news that the price increases would be lower than expected and, if this were to prove true, we could see the new iPad Pro models starting from less than $1,000 (around 1400 euros in Italy), with the 13-inch variant being sold at a price between 1,200 and 1,300 dollars (around 1700 euros in Italy).

News of the long-awaited iPad Pro The OLED panel will bring many advantages to the performance and quality of the new iPad Samsung and LG Display are said to be developing the dual-layer panels specifically for the Cupertino company. The new iPad Pro models should also be equipped with the latest M3 chips and could feature MagSafe charging technology.

They are likely to arrive accompanied by an updated version of the Magic Keyboardwhich will include a larger trackpad.

They are likely to arrive accompanied by an updated version of the Magic Keyboard, which will include a larger trackpad.

The new keyboard could be built in aluminum to give it a more computer-like look, and there is also talk of a new third-generation Apple Pencil, equipped with interchangeable magnetic tips. We remind you that the current price of the 11-inch iPad Pro starts from 799 dollars (equivalent to approximately 1069 euros), while the 12.9-inch model with mini-LED display starts from 1,099 dollars (equivalent to approximately 1469 euros).



