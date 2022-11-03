Last June, information was leaked about overdosethe supposed next game of Hideo Kojima. Although for a couple of months we did not hear anything more about this project, today a series of images have begun to circulate that offer greater sustenance to the details that we saw a long time ago.

According to Tom Henderson, a famous industry insider, several private Discs have started sharing images of overdosewhere you can see Margaret Qualley, actress who participated in Death Stranding and, supposedly, would be the protagonist of this installment. The informant assures that the leak corresponds to what he reported in June.

However, at the moment there is no concrete information, or even an official revelation, that can clarify these rumors. For now, there is talk of three games by Kojima Productions. One of these would be overdosea third-person horror game, the second would be the sequel to Death Stranding which was leaked by Norman Reedus by mistake, and the latest project is the collaboration with Xbox.

Unfortunately, there is no official word on any of these projects, and aside from the fact that Kojima will be working with Xbox using cloud technology on a secret project, At the moment it is unknown when we would see some of these titles. In related topics, Hideo Kojima reveals another actress for his next game. Similarly, Kojima plans to create “a new medium” with his next title.

Kojima just can’t seem to keep his attention on one project. If all three games being talked about are in development at the same time, there is a risk that the quality of at least one of these will suffer.

Via: IGN