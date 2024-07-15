Under internal reorganizations, 343 Industries staff would be reduced by almost half going from over 500 people to less than 280, with all marketing mentions also moving to other Microsoft Gaming divisions.

It should all be taken as a completely unconfirmed rumor, but the source in question has previously reported some truthful information well in advance of the official announcements, so in this case it is taken into consideration, despite all the limitations of the case.

According to user X known as “Bathrobe Spartan”, considering a rather reliable leaker as far as the world of Halo it seems that Microsoft has decided on a change of strategy for the development of the games in the series, which will be supervised by 343 Industries but actually developed largely in outsourcing, exploiting external teams .

Two new Halo games in development

According to the alleged leaker, Microsoft has “lost faith” in 343 Industries’ ability to best develop the new Halo chapters, leaving the team only with a general supervision task, which would still be of a certain importance but without having a profound role in the actual development.

343 would therefore deal with develop concepts and pre-production phasesas well as being in a certain sense a guarantor of fidelity to the lore of the series, while the actual production and development would be entrusted to other external supervised teams, in a similar manner to what Creative Assembly did on Halo Wars 2.

As a result, only 30% of 343i’s staff would currently be involved in game content development, with many working in art direction, concept development, and brand management roles. The budget would also now be much more tightly controlled by Microsoft.

According to the leaker, Halo Infinite would still have generated a significant amount of profit, but would not have achieved the positive results that Microsoft had hoped for, with the game still being supported by 343 Industries, although to a lesser extent as time goes on.

There are also two new Halo games currently in development by external teams, set to arrive from 2026 onwards: a probable remake of Halo: Combat Evolved and what should be the real Halo 7, which seems to have a rather extensive multiplayer, perhaps including some elements of the “Tatanka” project that has been talked about often in the past.