Vaccination is progressing in Spain and the Ministry of Health continues to update its vaccination strategy at all times. From the first moment, he prioritized the inoculation of doses in residents, social and health personnel, health personnel, over 80 years of age and large dependents.

Now, he has established who will be the next group that will have priority to be vaccinated. They will be patients with pathologies, that is, patients with cancer, transplants, on dialysis, with HIV or with primary immunodeficiency. Likewise, this group will also include 10,000 Down syndrome patients over 40 years of age.

365,000 people will have priority

In total, there will be 355,000 patients with pathologies plus 10,000 with Down syndrome who will have priority, since their illnesses pose a higher risk of complications if they contract COVID-19.

These people will be vaccinated in their usual health centers, It will begin when the vaccination of the group over 80 years of age ends and will be carried out in parallel to the group of 70 to 79 years. Any of the authorized vaccines will be used, although the use of messenger RNAs such as those from Pfizer or Moderna will prevail.

The priority of Health

From the first moment, from Health it was pointed out that people suffering from risky diseases would have priority over those who do not suffer any pathology. What has now been done with this new update is to identify and quantify in a clear and diaphanous way who belongs to these groups with diseases that should take priority to inoculate the dose against COVID-19.

The largest groups are the 170,000 people with solid organ cancer, followed by 64,000 with oncohematological diseases, 60,000 with transplants and 28,700 with renal replacement therapy. Health explains that in addition to the “high risk” that these people have, “accessibility and feasibility and the total number of people represented by each of the different groups has also been taken into account.”

Other Strategy Changes: AstraZeneca, Janssen, One Dose …

In addition to updating who are the next priority groups when vaccinating, Health also includes in the new document that The AstraZeneca vaccine will also be used in people over the age of 65 whose work is considered essential. Likewise, the text states that the first doses of the Janssen vaccine will be used for people over 70 years of age and it is stated that people under 65 who have passed COVID-19 will only receive one dose of the vaccine six months later having passed the infection (until now this was only done in those under 55 years of age).