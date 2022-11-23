As part of a new statement shared by the Competition and Markets Authority, or CMA for its acronym in English, of the United Kingdom, regarding the purchase of Activision Blizzard, the next generation of consoles would start at least until the fall of 2028.

In a new document, both PlayStation and Xbox point out that their next generation consoles would hit the market no earlier than the fall of 2028. This information came to light, as it has been pointed out that Microsoft presented Sony with a contract for Call of Duty to still reach its consoles until 2027, which would hurt the sales of its next generation. This was what was said about it:

“[Microsoft y Activision] they don’t dispute that a portion of gamers are likely to reassess ownership of their console at the start of a new generation. But they also note that this is an event that only happens about every eight years. The next new generation of consoles is not expected to launch before fall 2028 at the earliest.”

For its part, it has been pointed out that the contract presented by Microsoft gives Sony enough time to adapt its business strategy. In response, this is what PlayStation commented:

“Microsoft has offered to continue making Activision games available on PlayStation only until 2027… By the time SIE releases the next generation of its PlayStation console (which will likely be around [redactado]), it will have lost access to Call of Duty and other Activision titles, making it extremely vulnerable to consumer change and the subsequent degradation in its competitiveness. Even assuming SIE had the ability and resources to develop a successful franchise similar to Call of Duty, it would take many, many years and billions of dollars to create a rival to Call of Duty, and the example of EA’s Battlefield shows that the efforts are very likely to be unsuccessful.”

The idea of ​​a new generation starting in six years shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. Let’s remember that the PS4 and Xbox One also enjoyed almost eight years on the market. What is interesting is the fact that probably Call of Duty games will no longer be coming to PlayStation when the next generation kicks off.

Editor’s Note:

It seems that by 2028 we would see a new generation of consoles. This means that in the next six years, both PlayStation and Xbox will have to do everything they can to stay out of a rapidly advancing technology.

