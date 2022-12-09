According to the EV database the average range of electric cars is about 350 kilometers. That will get longer and longer in the coming years as car manufacturers get more and more out of their battery packs. The next generation of Volkswagens will help raise that average. Because the cars on the new MEB+ platform have to travel up to 700 kilometers.

That new platform gets different batteries they’unit cell‘ to call. In addition to the greater range of 700 kilometers, the loading times are also improved. In the near future you will be able to charge with 175 to 200 kW, and that will go much faster.

At the moment, for example, you can charge a maximum of 135 kW. So it’s a step in the right direction, but they’re not yet close to Tesla being able to charge their Model 3 at 250kW. Provided you can find such a charger of course.

Ten new Volkswagen models

By 2026, Volkswagen wants to release ten new electric models on the said MEB platform. This includes an entry-level model that should cost about 25,000 euros. According to Volkswagen, cars are also planned within the ‘performance and premium segment’. Performance they say, right? What do you think of it? Does Volkswagen need an ID. Put Scirocco on the role as a sports blast?