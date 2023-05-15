Cheaper, faster, further: electric cars should soon be able to do everything better. And not just on paper. Many manufacturers are therefore now launching electric cars that have been newly developed from scratch.

Audi, BMW, Porsche or Mercedes? The car manufacturers are still camouflage the prototypes of future electric cars. Image: FAZ

ATen years ago, when BMW presented the i3 as a solution for future urban mobility, an intense debate raged among experts: Do electric cars have to be specially tailored to the drive? The question has now been largely answered, not only because the electric car enjoys political priority in some regions anyway, but because the driver has a number of advantages if the entire vehicle is designed around the battery and drive.

Costs, range, but also driving pleasure and, last but not least, safety benefit. And so all German manufacturers, but also Toyota, will launch a new generation of electric cars developed from scratch over the next two years.