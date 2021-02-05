An intense week that the European Parliament hopes to have. Weathered, for now, the vaccine crisis between the European Commission and Astrazeneca, but with the vaccination rate still slowing down, MEPs meet (also online) for the second plenary session of the year that will take place between 8 and February 11 in Brussels.

In addition to vaccines, it is expected to debate and vote on the main component of the Next Generation EU aid package, the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism. The honorable Members will also discuss the latest events in Russia with the visit of High Representative Josep Borrell, with whom they will speak this Tuesday during the plenary session. In addition to the criticism leveled at Borrell for his trip in a week that has coincided with the condemnation of the Russian opposition leader, were joined by protests by European diplomats – who were eventually expelled from Russia – against Moscow’s treatment of Navalni.

Delays in delivery of vaccines



This Wednesday at 9 am, MEPs, who mostly support the coordination at European level of vaccination plans, will discuss with the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, the delays in the delivery of vaccines and the strategy with pharmaceutical companies.

In the past plenary session, MEPs asked the Commission for greater transparency in contracts with pharmaceutical companies on the latest developments in relation to vaccines. The Commission then published an updated action plan to step up the fight against the pandemic.

In the background, some fissures are beginning to emerge between the member states. Vaccine diplomacy has yet another chapter, this time starring Hungary, which already has the doses of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V, endorsed this week by the specialized magazine “The Lancet”.

Recovery and Resilience Mechanism



The European Parliament will debate and vote this Tuesday on the Recovery and Resilience Fund, of which the Spanish socialist Eider Gardiazábal is a co-rapporteur, and which aims to help member states address the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. This tool will channel 672,500 million euros from the Recovery Fund to mitigate the socio-economic consequences of the pandemic.

European minimum wage



MEPs will debate and vote on measures to combat inequality and tackle the growing problem of working poverty. The bill, at the initiative of Parliament, establishes that the principle of “work as the best remedy for poverty” is not always a reality, especially in the most precarious sectors.

The plenary will therefore ask the Commission to launch a proposal to guarantee the social protection of these workers, and also a directive on minimum wage above the poverty line to combat growing inequality between member states.

COVID-19: extension of exceptional measures for the transport sector



The European Parliament will vote on Wednesday, in the first reading of the ordinary legislative procedure, the extension of the measures to support the airport sector, one of the most affected by the pandemic. Specifically, they will support the extension of the reduction to 50% (instead of the 80% before the pandemic) of the rule of “use it or lose it” in relation to the strips of the airports for the next summer season.

To prevent airlines from operating empty flights during the pandemic (known as “ghost flights”), Parliament temporarily suspended the ‘use it or lose it’ rule last March. That prevented airlines from using their planned takeoff and landing times just to keep them in the following season. This exemption ends on March 27, 2021.

Trafficking in persons: stricter measures to protect women, children and migrants



MEPs will call on the Commission to do more to combat human trafficking and press for the demand for sexual services to be criminalized.

The draft of the report, of which the Spanish Juan Fernando López Aguilar (PSOE) and Soraya Rodríguez (Citizens) are speakers, will be debated on Monday and put to a vote on Tuesday. In addition to trafficking, MEPs are calling for stronger protection for women and children, as well as for asylum seekers, refugees and migrants.