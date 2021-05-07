The Division is one of the franchises that Ubisoft has been able to take advantage of it in recent years, exceeding millions of sales since its inception in 2016. And, today, this company has decided to share its future plans with this saga. In addition to the confirmation of the new DLC for The Division 2, there will also be a new video game for cell phones.

In this timeline that they shared, we can see the order that their next projects will follow. After Heartland, there will be a free mobile game titled The Division Mobile, followed by a novel and the long-awaited film produced by Netflix. At least the video games will come from the developer studio Red Storm who, in one way or another, has worked with the franchise.

The future of Tom Clancy’s the Division

Regarding the new downloadable content for The Division 2, this one will bring new game modes, levels and details. Heartland and Mobile They will be two iterations with the same degree of commitment from the study that we hope will arrive next year or later. This would materialize the company’s wishes to attract a larger audience to this saga that already needed a new look.

Regarding the movie of Netflix, will be directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber and starring Jessica Chastain and Jake Gyllenhaal. And, like the novel, it will have the support and consultation of Tom clancy, the popular novelist behind this great franchise. So, we just have to wait to be able to get our hands on these products from Ubisoft.

In addition, you can now register to play as soon as possible at The Division Heartland, here we leave you the page. If you want to know more about video games, anime and geek culture, we recommend reading:



