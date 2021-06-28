Today in the morning, Square enix carried out a stream special for the 30th anniversary of the franchise Manna. During this transmission, the Japanese developer officially confirmed that the next game in the saga is already in development for consoles.

Masaru Oyamada, producer of the saga, said he would have liked to accompany the news with a “great” video, but for now they have nothing ready to show. The only thing that was said was that it will be released for consoles and that the creator of the franchise has already had the opportunity to see it.

Similarly, Square Enix dI noted that the celebrations for the 30th anniversary of the Mana saga had only just begun, and they promised fans that many more surprises are coming in the coming months. Here the official translation of Oyamada, courtesy of RPG Site:

“I would have loved to accompany the news with a great video, but the 30th anniversary is just beginning. To be honest, we are already working on something. But please wait a little longer for the news. In fact, Mr. Ishii was already able to see it the other day. So far we have advanced, so I hope you are also waiting for it. We still have a long time to go in the development process to release it on consoles, and we would like you to be patient with us. “

Unfortunately, this next installment in the franchise is a long way from reaching our hands, but hopefully we’ll have its full reveal sometime this year.

Via: RPG Site