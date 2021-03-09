The immediate future of Microsoft looks a bit interesting, especially since the purchase of Bethesda, an asset that will greatly strengthen Xbox as a brand. What could make this movement bigger? An exclusive game of a lot of weight that could come from the hand of FromSoftware, the creators of Dark souls.

During a conference that spoke about artificial intelligence and video games, the head honcho of Xbox, Phil Spencer, showed a figure of Homo Ludens of Kojima Productions, detail that raised suspicions about the arrival of Death stranding to Microsoft platforms.

If that weren’t suspicious enough, now there is a rumor about the arrival of a new game exclusive to FromSoftware to Xbox which is just in its pre-production stage. Now the leak comes from the people of Windows Central, who have a positive record of major news leaks revolving around Microsoft.

The concept of this game of FromSoftware for Xbox is that of a role-playing title with a sci-fi setting which would be exclusive to Series X | S. Being a pre-production, we must wait a long time to find out what is going to happen with this product that has not yet entered a solid stage of development.

We also recommend: More exclusive? Sony signs alliance with owner of Dark Souls studio

Will the relationship between FromSoftware and Xbox be stronger?

On the other hand, Xbox Y FromSoftware have an important relationship and that is immediately reflected in the promotion that Phil Spencer gives to Elden ring, a game that has been around for a long time and of which we have seen absolutely nothing worthwhile.

Phil Spencer, on more than one occasion, he has stated that he has already played a lot of the game and describes it a lot as the most ambitious project that the creators of Dark souls have done to date. Sure, it is a lot to say, but until we see it in action we will know what the head of Xbox.

It’s still too early, we could even say that we shouldn’t go crazy over rumors, but Xbox has free way to grow and the necessary push could come from a game of FromSoftware. We will see in the medium term if this becomes a reality.

Source



