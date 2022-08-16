From Team Asobi they continue to experiment with hardware to offer surprising approaches in games.

In early 2021, PlayStation introduced a restructuring of Japan Studio. This made Team Asobi, creators of the fantastic Astro Bot, will be incorporated as a new member of the PlayStation Studios family. In turn, the developer began to expand with new members in the team, which made us think of a new game that would take advantage of the full potential of the studio in terms of originality and innovation.

Any new technology, we like to try itNicholas DoucetAnd, it seems, from Team Asobi they do not intend to disappoint us. This is how the director of the developer, Nicolas Doucet, drops it in an interview with the media GamesIndustry. Here, the professional reiterates the intention to create “the biggest game” of the study and, how could it be otherwise, will do so following the five keys company principles: Magic, Innovation, Fun, Universality and Quality.

Because as happened with Astro’s Playroom, a game that comes pre-installed on PS5 to show the characteristics of the DualSense controller in terms of haptic response and adaptive triggers, from Team Asobi they want to continue offering different innovative hardware approaches: “Any new technology , we like to taste it,” explains Doucet. “There’s the obvious way to use it, which is the first thing we’re going to try, and then we’re gonna try to use it in ways you’re not supposed to. That leads us to interesting places.”

This task is made easier thanks to the growth of the company, which has gone from having 35 employees to 65. And, as if that were not enough, Doucet wants to continue adding developers until reaching 100 members at Team Asobi: “We have a production currently, and it’s going well,” he says in the interview. “But we want to have another group for R&D, and we want enough in this group to explore all the areas that are interesting. And potentially start other projects“.

This is not the first time that Team Asobi has talked about what will be their most ambitious game to date, but now we can rest assured that they will follow their usual trend by looking for proposals that are as funny as original. After all, Astro’s Playroom not only managed to impress gamers with the using the dual sensebut it was also presented as a love letter to the history of the video game.

