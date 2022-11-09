To date, some large developers have been interested in NFTs and also the blockchain part, in order to have the transactions that are carried out regularly reviewed with payments. And now the FIFA He comments that his next video game installments would use this type of technology instead of the well-known serialization.

The press release titled “FIFA Unveils Range of New Web 3.0 Games Ahead of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022” says that four games of the World Cup.

The four games in development and set to be released are:

– AI League: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Edition

– FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on Upland Metaverse

– Matchday Challenge: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Edition

– FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in Phygtl

Here is the description of each of the games:

AI League: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Edition is a 4v4 casual soccer game, played between AI-controlled characters, involving players in fun and tactical moments. Upland Metaverse will be the largest blockchain-based metaverse mapped in the real world” where “players can buy and sell virtual properties. You can now collect official FIFA World Cup digital assets, including legendary video highlights from the tournament. Matchday Challenge: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Edition, focuses on the emotional high of football fans through a highly engaging casual social prediction game based on football trading cards, where the essence of fun is derived not only of “doing well, but being the best among your friends. The fourth and final Phygtl game is an immersive experience where fans join forces with a mission to co-create the first global digital fan reward.

Remember that FIFA 23 it is the last game that will carry that name with it. Is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: The Gamer

Publisher’s note: I don’t know how good the strategy is by FIFA, because people don’t like this type of technology very much. But well, we will have to wait to see the final behavior of the public.