The Fast & Furiousmovies never were good movies, everyone knows that. But they were always extremely entertaining, as long as you forgot everything you knew about the laws of physics for two hours. And we dare say that there are few films that could so effectively get a huge mass of young viewers excited about cars. Credit where credit is due. For the new one Fast & Furious movie which will premiere in 2025, the makers seem to be going back to the recipe of the first parts, and that is very much needed.

To quote Harvey Dent, “You either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become a villain.” The film series has now become a runaway money machine where the latest part always has to be the superlative. We are still at peace with the fact that it has little to do with cars, but… Fast is simply unwatchable.

The new F&F has a lot to make up for

Let's talk about it first Fast We're not even talking about the action yet, just the conversations. Every character seems to suffer from terminal one-liner Tourette's, where every sentence has to be a witty comeback. There is not a single normal conversation in the 141 minutes. Fast is a war of attrition to watch where the explosions are actually a small moment of rest.

The bad guys also have to be a bit more exaggerated in each film, which means you can no longer take it seriously. Yes, Aquaman would have been better off staying at Challenger depth. Perhaps the worst part is that every villain in the next part is suddenly a good guy. Deckard Shaw is forgiven for blowing up a hospital. Even arch-enemy Cipher switches teams.

We looked Fast on the plane. We had nowhere to go and the only alternative to Dominic Touretto (hah) was a combination of a screaming child two rows away with the roar of jet engines. And yet that was more enticing than one more minute of the film. It's the first movie in years that we've turned off halfway through. But maybe we should just take a look at him.

Fast 11 is an ode to the first film

Comic book reports that the budget for the very last installment in the series has been set at “$200 million or less.” This means the studio cuts almost a third of the total budget. So less money to exaggerate and an amount that forces the makers to go back to basics. According to Comic book would Fast 11 thus paying tribute to the original 2001 film.

Fast 11, which does not yet have an official title, would focus on one big heist and no longer be an adventure in which the family travels around the globe. It would be 'one last job' for Dominic Toretto. We suspect they won't be stealing DVD players this time, but we hope there is at least one Civic with neon in the film that drives under a semi-trailer.

Not the first time F&F goes back to the roots

By the way, we already reported that in 2017 Fast & Furious 9 would return to the franchise's roots. Then old director Justin Lin came back on board. Unfortunately, this director was absent during the filming of Fast left again. Compared to the first films, the ninth part was still a bit too much of a good thing, to put it neatly.

Let's remain optimistic, because this is only good news as far as we are concerned. Who knows, maybe the last part will be another car film that can inspire the next generation. One that teaches youth that there is more to cars than daddy's electric lease car. The closing date of the F&Fseries appears in the cinema, then we will see it.