It is a fact that things in Warner Bros Discovery they are somewhat complicated, this since new CEO’s arrived at the company and were making a series of questionable modifications. That includes the cancellation of movies like batgirlthe withdrawal of some animated series and now, with an uncertain future for the saga of fantastic animals.

According to a report from Variety, Warner Bros. Discovery does not currently have any spin-off movies Harry Potter at no stage of development. The brand wrote that “there are no active discussions” between Rowling and the company regarding future films. That clearly goes for the spin off that has the explorer as the protagonist newt Scamander.

There were supposed to be five films of Fantastic Beasts altogether, but The Secrets of Dumbledore seems to be the last of the series, unless there is a miracle for the fans. The studio was reportedly waiting to see how the film was received at the box office. This would give the green light for two more tapes, but apparently it was not successful in the world.

It is worth commenting that this last film had an open ending, indicating that important events within the magical world would be coming, such as the appearance of special characters. Nothing has been said about it Voldemort He will appear at least as a cameo, but fans hoped that the saga would at least end with the evil wizard arriving at the college of wizardry.

For now, all the movies in the franchise are available on HBOMax.

Via: comic book