FC Bayern Munich has to do without defender Minjae Kim for the time being. The South Korean national football player is not available for “the next few weeks”, reported coach Vincent Kompany before the Bundesliga away game on Saturday (3:30 p.m.) at 1. FC Union Berlin. Kim has been plagued Achilles tendon problems for a long time. “We have to make sure that we don’t overload him. Hopefully it is not too worrying, ”said Kompany. The upcoming international break opens up the opportunity to have Kim taken a break before the final weeks of the season. It is about controlling the load at Kim well.

According to sports director Max Eberl, there will be no surgery. The goal should be that Kim will be available again in the Champions League games against Inter Milan on April 8 and 16. Kompany has to do without several top performers after moving into the quarter -finals of the Champions League against the national rival Bayer Leverkusen in Berlin. In addition to Kim, goalkeeper Manuel Neuer continues to fail with a calf injury. National player Aleksandar Pavlovic is ill at the Pfeiffer glandular fever. And midfielder João Palhinha is blocked against Union after his red card in the 2: 3 against VfL Bochum.

You will still be able to “set up”, Kompany said to the staff. After the highlight games against Leverkusen in the premier class, Kompany also expects “a complete performance” in everyday league life. Kim could be replaced by Eric dier in the defense center. The reliable Englishman brings “something fundamental” for the team because he is very professional and always fulfills his role ideal, Kompany praised.

Kompany said that coach Steffen Baumgart is not allowed to coach on the edge of the field at Union because of a lock, Kompany said, but already plays a role. “Especially when it comes to the energy,” the Bayern coach noticed with a view to the very impulsive Union colleague Baumgart.