One of the most anticipated games by the Xbox community is undoubtedly the new Fable, a title that was presented last year leaving players wanting to know everything about it. The news has fallen little by little, being still in an early stage of development, but now new information arrives about the graphics engine of the title, which reveals that the next Fable will run on ForzaTech, being aided by Turn 10 Studios.

Through a work list On the official Microsoft jobs page, it is explained that the company is looking for a Software Engineer, in which it must handle certain skills with the graphic engine. It is detailed that the employee must know ForzaTech engine features, tools and channels for the development of a new open-world action RPG: Fable.

The next Fable will run on ForzaTech

In the job listing, it is detailed that (translated): “ForzaTech is the engine, tools and channels that power the Forza Motorsport and Forza Horizon series of games. In addition to adding new features like ray tracing to support the next generation of consoles, we are also enriching the toolset to support an open world action RPG: Fable. “ Additionally, credit is given to Turn 10 Studios for helping with the development of the game.

Fable, Perfect Dark and Everwild would be a long way from it

Thus, It is confirmed that Playground Games has already entered the hard programming phase, beginning to develop the foundations of the next Fable. There is still a long time for us to know real gameplay or new news about the title, but without a doubt, the future that awaits us is more than promising.

