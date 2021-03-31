Bachelor or graduate in some engineering, demonstrable experience of at least three years in the area studied. Knowledge of aircraft piloting. High and fluent level of English. Mastering other languages ​​is also a bonus. Be less than 50 years old. Do you meet the requirements? Now he pronounces: “It is a small step for a man, and a great leap for humanity.” Perhaps he or she may be the next astronaut to repeat these words in the coming years, as the European Space Agency (ESA) opened the deadline on Wednesday to search for new travelers beyond the Earth’s atmosphere.

A window to see the earth from afar that closes next May and for what “you don’t have to be a superman or superwoman,” Dr. Sergi Vaquer Araujo, ESA aerospace doctor, told this newspaper. “In fact, a balance is sought between capabilities,” he adds.

The community agency opens its term thirteen years after the hiring of the last astronaut. And among the requirements already listed, candidates must live in one of the 22 countries belonging to ESA and, above all, “be able to work under stress and thus make good decisions,” Vaquer details.

Extract teeth in space



This new batch will be in charge of returning to the Moon and perhaps reaching Mars. “These astronauts have to be more decisive, they must know and know how to do certain things,” says Vaquer. “If I ask them from Earth to remove a tooth, suture a wound or do an electrocardiogram, they have to know how to do it,” he points out.

This is one of the points where the ESA most influences the training that the chosen ones will carry out. “And it is a training that lasts a long time”, emphasizes the doctor.

The selection process will start in October 2022 after a six-phase journey. There is also a vacancy for the parastronaut viability project, aimed at selecting astronauts with a physical disability, becoming the first in the world to consider this option.

If during this call the numbers of the previous one are repeated, the potential astronauts will have to compete with thousands of interested parties. Almost 10,000 people signed up in 2008 for a total of six places.