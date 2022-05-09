Gradually the season pokemon trips has become one of the most beloved by fans, since Ash Ketchum He shows in each of his episodes how much he has learned in all his fights. However, there is an element that goes well beyond the confrontations, these are the reunions with well-known characters.

Precisely one of these nostalgic meetings is going to happen the next chapter, which is called “Triumphal return! The Alolan Champion” and that obviously, he plans to take the protagonist to return to that group of islands that he visited a long time ago. And what is most striking is the possible return of characters like Lilly Y Gladioluswho left the region to search for their father.

Here the synopsis:

Ash is reunited with his classmates for the first time in a long time. They decide to organize a Battle Royale where four groups fight at the same time. The place fills with people due to the triumphant return of the champion of the Alola League. Will Ash be able to survive the tournament with the participation of strong enemies like Professor Kukui?

pokemon trips It gets intense for the fans as the chapters progress, especially because at some point the final fight will take place where all the champions of the series. So with this the little Ash He could redeem himself with the audience, since on other occasions he always fell short of winning the regional league.

Via: comic book