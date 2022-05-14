A group of people enjoy a total lunar eclipse in Melbourne, Australia, in October 2019. Scott Barbour

Adelbert von Chamisso de Boncourt, who had almost as many names as professions– he was a zoologist, a poet, a botanist and a writer- narrates in The wonderful story of Peter Schlemihl as its protagonist, he sells his shadow to a strange character for a bag of gold coins. The shame he feels afterward makes him continually flee from the light, hiding from it, lest others see his strange flaw: he is a man without a shadow. Precisely the shadow of the Earth is what we can see, practically from all over the worldthe night of 15 to 16 of May on the surface of the full Moon.

Earth’s shadow will begin to creep across our satellite’s surface at 4:28 a.m. PT and will move slowly until totality, which, beginning about an hour later, will last an hour and a half. Afterwards, the Moon will slowly come out of the Earth’s shadow and from the places where it has not yet set, it will also be possible to see how it comes out of the partial eclipse.

During a lunar eclipse, the Earth is placed directly in the middle, between the Sun and the Moon. It’s like when Ibai Llanos stepped forward at the moment Rosalía kissed Rauw Alejandro. On the night of next Sunday, we, the almost eight billion people who will be (I hope so) will be placed on the surface of planet Earth, in a straight line between the Sun and the Moon.

Only when the three stars, Sun, Earth and Moon, are aligned, eclipses occur and they are from the Sun when the Moon is placed between the Sun and the Earth and from the Moon when it is the Earth that hides the light of the Sun. This can happen at new moon or full moon phases, but not every month because the plane of our satellite’s orbit is tilted about 5 degrees, enough that we don’t get one of each a month.

At the moment of totality, the shadow of the Earth on the Moon will change color, it will become dark, red, orange, ocher. Actually, there are as many color possibilities as there are during a sunrise or sunset. The color that we will see the Moon in the eclipse is even more beautiful when we know that it is due to the presence of that thin blanket of gases that allows us to breathe. If the planet were not enveloped, surrounded by an atmosphere, we would simply observe how darkness covers Selene.

Fortunately, for the moment, we can breathe and the sun’s rays passing through the tens of kilometers, 50 to the stratosphere, of gas that surround us are scattered by the small particles present in the Earth’s atmosphere. The longer wavelengths, which are the red ones, are less filtered and scattered as more material passes through for the same effect that makes sunsets and sunrises red, even though the sky is blue during the day. In addition, we have to add that light refracts, it bends in the same way that we seem to see that we have a broken leg when we have it partially submerged in water. No eclipse is the same because the color depends on the conditions of the atmosphere, the amount of dust, humidity, clouds, at the time it occurs.

In ancient Greece lived Aglaonice, a woman who went down in history as one of the most famous sorceresses of antiquity. The Greeks believed that the Moon was under her control and that she could make it disappear. In reality, she was an astronomer capable of predicting eclipses in the same way that modern science has understood how the movement of bodies in the sky occurs. We are no longer afraid of an eclipse, they no longer announce disasters, we already caused them ourselves, we don’t need the stars. So let’s enjoy next Sunday the beauty of observing the slow movement of the shadow of our home on the surface of the Moon and when it changes color let’s remember that what we see, those colors, are precisely what allow us to be alive.

Eve Villaver She is a researcher at the Center for Astrobiology, dependent on the Higher Council for Scientific Research and the National Institute of Aerospace Technology (CAB/CSIC-INTA).

cosmic void it is a section in which our knowledge about the universe is presented in a qualitative and quantitative way. It is intended to explain the importance of understanding the cosmos not only from a scientific point of view but also from a philosophical, social and economic point of view. The name “cosmic vacuum” refers to the fact that the universe is and is, for the most part, empty, with less than one atom per cubic meter, despite the fact that in our environment, paradoxically, there are quintillion atoms per meter cubic, which invites us to reflect on our existence and the presence of life in the universe. The section is made up Pablo G. Perez Gonzalezresearcher at the Center for Astrobiology; Patricia Sanchez Blazquez, full professor at the Complutense University of Madrid (UCM); Y Eve Villaverresearcher at the Center for Astrobiology.

