ofPatrick Mayer shut down

In Germany, like in Bavaria, the corona rules are being massively relaxed. In this development comes the news that Italy and other holiday destinations are no longer considered risk areas.

Munich / Berlin / Vienna – The good news is currently increasing in the coronavirus pandemic in Germany. June 4th was undoubtedly a key day. Because: Not only that the Bavarian state government of Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) announced far-reaching easing for the Free State this Friday.

Corona pandemic: Italy and large parts of Austria and Croatia reassessed by RKI

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) also reacted on this day to the significantly lower incidence of infections and lower 7-day incidences in large parts of Central Europe. It became known that the federal government of Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) will remove Italy, Austria (with the exception of Vorarlberg and Tyrol) and large parts of Croatia from the list of corona risk areas on Sunday at the suggestion of the RKI. And thus popular vacation destinations for Germans, just in time for summer.

The Czech Republic will then no longer be considered a Covid 19 risk area. The result: when entering Germany from the said countries by car, train or bus, the test is not required. Air travelers, on the other hand, must still be able to show a negative corona test before check-in. The following holiday destinations are no longer considered to be coronavirus risk areas:

Corona pandemic: These holiday destinations are no longer risk areas

Italy: The entire country is no longer a risk area.

The entire country is no longer a risk area. Austria: With the exception of the federal states of Vorarlberg and Tyrol.

With the exception of the federal states of Vorarlberg and Tyrol. Croatia: The counties Dubrovnik-Neretva, Istria, Karlovac, Krapina-Zagorje, Požega-Slavonia and Split-Dalmatia are no longer considered risk areas according to the RKI.

The counties Dubrovnik-Neretva, Istria, Karlovac, Krapina-Zagorje, Požega-Slavonia and Split-Dalmatia are no longer considered risk areas according to the RKI. Corsica: The French holiday island in the Mediterranean is also no longer a risk area.

The French holiday island in the Mediterranean is also no longer a risk area. Czech Republic: The entire country is no longer a risk area.

The entire country is no longer a risk area. Switzerland: According to the Robert Koch Institute, the cantons of Aargau, Basel-Stadt, Basel-Land, Graubünden, Solothurn, Ticino, Zug and Zurich are no longer considered corona risk areas.

Vacation in the corona pandemic: Tuscany, Lake Garda or Istria – no test requirement when traveling by car

So if you are planning a holiday on Lake Garda or in Tuscany in Italy for the coming weeks, if you want to go to the bays of Croatian Istria and / or see the historic old town of Dubrovnik (known from the TV series “Game of Thrones”) does not have to plan any more corona tests. The positive news is increasing. (pm)