Last September we learned of the death at the age of 89 of Maggie Smith. It was a huge loss, after the venerable British actress won two oscars (by Miss Brodie’s best years and California Suite) and will embark on two great popular phenomena: the saga harry potter and Downton Abbey. While Smith had ended his relationship with Professor McGonagall in The deathly hallows13 years ago, his connection with Downton Abbey persisted.

Hence, she had not only played the one nicknamed Dowager Countess during the series (winning three Emmys and a Golden Globe for the role), but she repeated it in the two films produced from it, in 2019 and 2022. Downton Abbey: A New Eradirected by Simon Curtiscuriously concluded with the death of the countess. These days it turns out that a third film of Downton Abbeywith the initial idea of ​​releasing the September 12, 2025and it seems inevitable that Smith will be honored in some way.

This has been confirmed Gareth Neame as executive producer of the third Downton Abbeywhich Curtis would direct again. Neame was promoting for TVLine his latest series, Jackalwhen he started talking about Downton Abbey 3 and the need to remember both the Countess and her interpreter in the new story. “I think the fact that Maggie herself has passed away adds a really poignant touch to a story we would have planned anyway. The loss of the widow is now much more significant, as the actors play characters who they mourn the matriarch of the family”.

“But I also see actors crying for the matriarch of the series, and it feels more genuine and more significant,” Neame continues. The producer believes that Smith’s death is “the end of an era.” “We will never see a woman like Maggie Smith again,” he says, to insist on “the enormous respect” that the entire cast and crew will show in Downton Abbey 3.

Do you want to be up to date with all the latest movie and series news? Sign up for our newsletter.

#Downton #Abbey #movie #pay #tribute #Maggie #Smith #era