For years there has been talk of a new game of donkey kong Developing. Although Nintendo has not yet confirmed this, multiple insiders and leakers have indicated that a never-before-seen installment in the Country series could arrive in the future. Well, It now appears that this will not be the case, as a renowned report has destroyed these hopes.

Through his official Twitter account, Necro, a famous Nintendo insider, has indicated that the next Donkey Kong game would not be part of the Country seriessomething that has been rumored, and gained momentum when it was revealed that this famous character would be the center of attention of the next Super Nintendo World attraction.

It's false because next DK will not be Country 🫠 — 'Necro' Felipe #UnivNintendo (@necrolipe) January 23, 2024

Unfortunately, Necro didn't share any more details about Donkey Kong's future. In this way, fans have pointed out that The next character game could very well be a spiritual successor to Donkey Kong 64a 3D platformer focused on collecting items developed by Rare for the Nintendo 64. This new information has excited some, and disappointed many more.

Of course, and as always happens in these cases, at the moment there is no official information from Nintendo, and We'll likely have to wait until the next Nintendo Direct to perhaps hear something about the Donkey Kong series. Whether it's the next installment in the Country series, or something completely different, fans want to see this character once.

The last game of the series was Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze in 2014 for the Wii U, which was developed by Retro Studios. In 2018, this title had a port for the Switch. With this, in February it will be available Mario vs. donkey kongremake of a Game Boy Advance classic. Thus, a decade has passed since the character's last completely original adventure. We can only wait to see what the future holds for this character. On related topics, here you can see the new look at Donkey Kong in Super Nintendo World. Likewise, check out this comparison of Mario vs Donkey Kong on GBA and Switch.

We need a new Donkey Kong. This is one of Nintendo's best series, and I would love to see a new installment in 3D. The Big N did something spectacular like Super Mario Odysseyand it would be great if some of this magic comes to Donkey Kong.

