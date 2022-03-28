The work of Marcelo Michel Leaño at the head of Chivas leaves much to be desired, the Mexican coach will not end up imposing a style of play on the Verde Valle stable, which, although it has been moderately competitive throughout the season, its lousy acting in defense has denied them victory throughout the semester.
Despite the fact that Leaño’s work is not even close to the best, everything indicates that there is a certain commitment and firmness on the part of the club to give the entire tournament to the Mexican, whatever the final result, however, with a view to the Next season, Guadalajara could shake the bench and they would already have an arrangement with who could replace Marcelo.
With information from the Panamanian press taken up by Ricardo Mayorga, Thomas Christiansen, still Panama’s coach, would already have a full agreement with Chivas to take on the team next season, an agreement that would become valid because the coach did not get the ticket to the Cup del Mundo and will step away from the canalera team, which would allow him to take on the Verde Valle team from the summer and be in charge of assembling the squad.
#Chivas #coach #Thomas #Christiansen
Leave a Reply