The champions of Azeroth are only days away from facing the forces of the Jailer.

Chains of Domination, the next chapter in the history of World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, finally has a release date. Blizzard accompanied the news with a trailer, which briefly details what’s new for players to enjoy later this month.

Chains of Domination is out on June 29.As with every expansion, Chains of Domination comes with plenty of content for players. A new zone, call Korthia, will appear in World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, with new missions and several secrets to discover.

If you are one of those who prefer mega dungeons, Chains of Domination has you covered with Tazavesh, the Veiled Market. You will explore a bazaar with merchants, exotic goods, and various dangerous creatures.

Also you can fly in all four covenant zones in Bastion, Maldraxxus, Ardenweald, and Revendreth, as well as having new cosmetic armor, pets, mounts, and achievements to collect. But if more action is what you need, Chains of Domination will introduce the mythical difficulty + with a new affix rotation, Domination. Season 2 of PVP mode It will also begin, one more option for combat fans.

There’s still more! If you want to know all the details, take a look at Official site from Chains of Domination. This expansion will be available to all World of Warcraft: Shadowlands players next June 29.

