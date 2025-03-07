We are in a romantic recession; At least, that’s what the figures say. An analysis of Think Tank Pew Research Center shows that 47% of American adults claim that appointments are more difficult today than a decade ago. According to another PEW survey, even when singleness is on a descending slope, in 2023, 42% of adults had no partner compared to 44% of 2019, it does not feel that way.

The dating panorama is immersed in another tectonic change. People still yearn for love, but increasing Gamification of romance. The tiredness caused by Dating apps has reached critical points, and An increasing segment of young people no longer wants an algorithm to decide his love future. That has changed the place where people seek love today: in real life.

AI is the sky and hell of dating apps Tools such as Iris Dating or the function of the “Wingman” of Grindr, promise to increase your chances of finding someone for the network. For now, the results are disparate.

Single people looking for other single

“Appointments applications are not the enemy. However, more and more people yearn for real -life connections, and although we are not the only event for single in person, we feel that we are at the forefront of this movement,” says Stephanie Scheele, co -founder of Singles Only Social Club.

In 2023, Scheele, along with his partner Mackenzie Zoppi, launched Singles Only Social Club, an analog alternative to appointment applications. The idea arose from a spontaneous encounter in the park. They gathered friends, and “friends of friends who convinced at the last minute”, for a meeting in a Santa Monica park. Since then it has expanded to other environments in Los Angeles and New York. Last year, the platform organized 40 events between the two cities; The greatest of them gathered more than 300 attendees. According to Scheele, The focal point are the ages and similar interests: They gather professionals and creatives between 25 and 45 years. Zoppi describes the environment as “natural, without pressures and really pleasant.”

While much of the AI ​​revolution intends to eliminate the human element of the way in which people communicate and connect, a handful of couple search platforms have found success through an approach focused on the human being. Appointments in person and single events increased 51% in 2024, and assistance improved 71% according to data on the global event planning event shared with Wired. Thus arises a new class of couples that decided to take the reins of their romantic destiny and move away from the calculations of the algorithm.

David Moss, co -founder and CEO of My Trubond wants to take advantage of this change. Its business is a “white glove dating service” that aims to stop loneliness through personal meetings. My Trubond threw himself this year in Houston, and as Singles Only Social Club, takes advantage of a group model selected as a pairing form. “It is easier to go to Las Vegas to play dice and win, than to find a significant love in a app of quotes, “Moss jokes. We have deciphered a code. “