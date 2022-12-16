And it is already not the best, but the next C63 has to do with even fewer cylinders.

A plug-in hybrid is a strange car type. In some cases they are brilliant, others are hopelessly bad. The idea behind it is good. You have a car for short and long journeys in one. And because batteries are so difficult to heavy, PHEVs are often still lighter than electric cars. But in the end, a PHEV is not as fun to drive as a combustion engine car and not as efficient as an EV.

We are therefore curious how the plug-in hybrid combination of the Mercedes-AMG C63 will turn out. A two-liter four-cylinder with 476 hp that is also assisted by an electric motor. As a result, the system power is 670 hp.

The more than 2,100 kg heavy sports sedan (and station!) has to overcome quite a few hurdles to win over the fans. If BMW stopped employing psychedelic designers with a preference for surrealism, they could have had the entire market.

Next C63 gets EVEN fewer cylinders?

For Mercedes it is of course an interim solution. Steffen Jastrow, late to the Australian Drive know that the next C63 AMG will have even fewer cylinders. He is ‘open’ to completely remove that four-cylinder next time. He does indicate that a facelift version will first appear and that they will only then get started with the successor.

Although it seems that Steffen Jastrow (Senior Engineering Executive) still has all the options until the facelift, he actually reveals that the next C63 will have fewer cylinders. The choice of powertrain for the next model has already been decided. Also because the four-cylinder engine is now really at the limit of what is possible in an affordable way.

No personal choice

It is actually not really a free choice anymore. Car manufacturers that stick to the combustion engine will have a very difficult time in Europe. That also seems to be the case in the United States, unless that Orange Orang Utang manages to end up in the White House again.

BMW M boss Frank van Meel already dropped a while back that they are not going to follow Mercedes in building M models with a four-cylinder. Nothing less than six cylinders. If BMW has to downsize, they will immediately scrap the combustion engines completely and fully focus on electric cars.

Anyway: this is how the new C63 sounds:

