Holidaymakers who want to go south are facing a new bottleneck: the Tauern Tunnel for the railway is being closed for renovation. This also affects drivers and cyclists. The alternatives are not a solution.

Bad Gastein/Mallnitz – The Tauern Tunnel of the Austrian Federal Railways between Böckstein near Bad Gastein (Salzburg) and Mallnitz (Carinthia) will be closed from November 18th to July 13th, 2025. The reason is renovation work in the 8.3-kilometer-long tunnel, which was opened in 1909. In addition to the car loading of the Tauern lock in Böckstein, which is available as an alternative to the Tauern motorway, the ÖBB Nightjet night trains from Munich to Rome, La Spezia and Stuttgart-Munich-Ljubljana-Zagreb use the tunnel.

According to ÖBB, there is a rail replacement service with buses between Bischofshofen and Spittal/Millstättersee and between Schwarzach-St. Veit and Bad Gastein. Long-distance trains end or start in Bischofshofen or Spittal/Millstättersee. “The rail replacement service buses can use the special lane on the A10 and partially drive ahead of a possible traffic jam,” says ÖBB. The duration of the replacement services is not mentioned.

Closure of car loading coincides with tunnel renovation of the Tauern motorway

The closure, however, comes at the same time as the Tauern Autobahn, which runs parallel to it, is being renovated. The tunnel renovation is currently taking a summer break, but from September onwards it will be crowded there again. This will then cause enormous traffic jams. The relief via the Tauernschleuse is now also no longer available. The remaining alternatives, which are even more time-consuming, are the Felbertauernstrasse and the Grossglockner High Alpine Road, which is closed from autumn to May. Austria only took measures against holiday traffic in the summer.

The Alpe Adria cycle path from Salzburg to Grado is also affected – because the main Alpine ridge is also being crossed piggyback by rail. There is an hourly train that takes you through the tunnel with your bike in eleven minutes. Only very sporty cyclists can ride over the mountain. From April 11, 2025, there will be a bike shuttle between Mallnitz and Bad Gastein (ten euros each way, a maximum of 35 bikes), but that takes a lot of time. But the construction site will be a test of patience for locals in particular: commuters and schoolchildren will then have to travel 11 minutes by train instead of 11 minutes. oefa.de A good two hours in a replacement bus or car.

Even night trains to Italy cannot travel through the tunnel

According to ÖBB, the reason for the tunnel renovation is regular water ingress. The tunnel’s inner shell therefore needs to be renovated. Construction work is also necessary at the portals, and the safety technology is being renewed. Single-track operation is not possible during the modernization due to the structural conditions and employee protection.

The ÖBB Nightjets are being slowed down. © Georg Hochmuth/dpa

For the popular ÖBB night trains from Munich to Italy, the shorter route via Brenner would be a good option. But the Italian state railway Trenitalia is preventing this. Tyrolean daily newspaper speaks of a “night-time rail travel ban” between Brenner and Bolzano in South Tyrol. This is due to long maintenance closures that were not clearly communicated in advance.

Brenner route no longer an alternative for ÖBB Nightjets

Planning is therefore hardly possible, and requests for additional rail services are also rejected by the Italian state railways. This applies to both passenger and freight traffic. An additional night connection from Munich to Verona is also failing for the same reason.

ÖBB spokesman Bernhard Rieder has some bad news for Nightjet fans: “Unfortunately, the Stuttgart – Venice connection is cancelled,” Rieder said to IPPEN.MEDIA. But Rieder also has good news: “The night train from Stuttgart to Zagreb is taking a diversion via Graz.”

ÖBB is still examining alternatives for night trains

For the Nightjets from Munich to Rome or Milan/Genoa/La Spezia, “we are looking into running a route from Salzburg, with a diversion within Austria,” says Rieder. However, the journey from Munich to Salzburg would then have to be made by day train. Rieder: “That is the current planning status, which will only be finalized in the next few weeks.” Incidentally, in 2027 the Tauern Railway Tunnel will be closed for another five months, when the south portal on the Carinthian side will be renovated.

