One of the sagas that enjoyed great success for the time of the Xbox 360 has been on hold for quite some time. It is a fact that an upcoming game in the franchise is in development, and it will surely change the mechanics a bit, since the next BioShock could be open world based on a job listing. This would undoubtedly be a great leap for the video game, offering a fresh air to the saga.
BioShock has not released a new title for more than 8 years, leaving fans who long for new adventures in that gloomy setting to wait. However, a list of works by the study gives a glimpse of the plans they have assigned for the future BioShock 4, which could go much deeper than its predecessors.
The next BioShock could be open world
As detailed Gamerant, the job listing was discovered by PCGamesN, who did not hesitate to publish it. In it you can see that the Cloud Chamber studio has several jobs, but one strongly attracted attention. The description of this position reads (translated): “Cloud Chamber is looking for a Senior Writer to join our talented storytelling team in bringing the world of BioShock to life once again. We hope to find someone who can weave powerful, character-driven stories in an open-world setting. “
Although everything can happen and be modified from here to the official launch, it is clear that the developers are thinking of giving it a new air to the next installment, one much deeper and more immersive. In addition, the description suggests that the design of the missions should be of the type “primary school and high school”, as central components of the story. This means that we will have secondary missions, which will accompany the open world in a much better way.
It only remains to wait if some event soon, or why not, at E3 some news of the next title will be presented. An open world system would be the definitive evolution for the franchise, one that would undoubtedly make her come back in a big way, generating expectation and attention as in the past.
