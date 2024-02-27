Fans of the acclaimed first-person shooter series, Battlefield, are eagerly awaiting the next installment in the franchise, and rumors about its nature have been circulating online. Exciting news has recently emerged, and that is that the next game will focus on a phenomenon that has seen its rise for a long time, but since it has not lost popularity, they will try to bet on it, and of course we are talking about battle royale.

After the phenomenal success of Fortnite, PUBG and Call of Duty: Warzone, it seems that in Electronic Arts are ready to jump on the battle royale bandwagon with their own unique spin on the genre. According to leaked reports and industry rumors, the upcoming game will offer a completely new and immersive experience that will integrate seamlessly into the Battlefield universe, putting its own touches as it has. Call of Duty with its delivery of consoles and cell phones.

As mentioned, Ripple Effect, is the studio that is working on a 'new experience' for the franchise that currently aims to be free-to-play and follow a similar COD strategy that will see the free-to-play experience tied to the premium version. The game is said to be a creation ofand Byron Beede, The game would have two different modes, including the classic experience and a mode called 'Gauntlet', in which teams would compete in objective-based modes and the team with the lowest score would be kicked out after each mission.

The decision to make the game free-to-play could also be a strategic move to compete with other battle royale giants that offer free-to-play experiences, allowing players to try out the game without commitment and hopefully keeping them engaged in the long run. additional content and optional microtransactions.

For now, we will have to wait for more news about this franchise.

Via: Insider Gaming

Editor's note: Everything indicates that they want to join mass trends, so it is not the fault of the developers either. It is a company, and they want to generate millions so as not to disappear, and now they have to compete with Microsoft, since Call of Duty is already theirs.