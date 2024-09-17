It was precisely explained that SAYS will take care of multiplayer, while Motive Studio will focus on single player. CriterionGames will have a dual role, as his work will be directed towards both single-player and online modes. He will probably have more of a support role for the other two teams. Finally, Ripple Effect will be about a “new experience”, although it is not clear exactly what is meant by these words.

During a meeting with investors, Electronic Arts revealed that the next chapter of Battlefield – which will follow the controversial Battlefield 2042 – will be made by well four different teams .

Who are the teams working on Battlefield?

The information was shared online by Geoff Keighley – well-known host and organizer of The Game Awards and Gamescom Opening Night Live – who pointed out what we’ve already said, as you can see in the tweet below. The accompanying image shows the logos of the various teams mentioned.

SAYS is the historic developer of Battlefield, while Criterion Games is better known for its racing games in the Burnout and Need For Speed ​​series. Motive Studio is the author of the Dead Space remake, as well as an as yet unnamed game dedicated to Iron Man, in collaboration with Marvel Games. Finally, Ripple Effect is the old DICE LA (Los Angeles) that had already collaborated with DICE for the creation of Battlefield 2042.

We can only wait and see what these four teams will accomplish.