Up to now, Assassin’s creed he has explored the most diverse countries and times. But for whatever reason, and despite countless fan requests, it has never touched a particular nation and period.

Which one are we referring to? Well, nothing less than Japan of ancient times. Past rumors suggested that the saga will return to Europe again, and in the feudal era. But new information has emerged that goes in a new direction.

Assassin’s Creed: Warriors would be the new game in the series

We must say that this must be taken with all due precautions. All because the original source is the forums of 4chan.

While much unconfirmed information has come from said site, and it has ended up as true, it also has a very significant record of unfulfilled speculations.

The person who took it up is an informant known only as Idle Sloth (@ IdleSloth84), which for some partially supports its veracity.

Rumor: Assassin’s Creed gets a new game in 2022

This new game was supposed to be called Assassin’s Creed: Warriors, and would go on sale in 2022. The story would be set during the period Edo, also know as Tokugawa.

This covers from March 24, 1603 to May 3, 1868. In the case of this game we would control a murderer by default, and she will be called Akako Shiratori. She is supposed to be a ‘rookie’ member of the Far East Assassin Brotherhood.

He would sit in Japan and we would control a murderess

The plot of this game would focus mainly on the city of Tokyo. Even the oni, the ogres of Japanese folklore, as well as other youkai.

The latter are the spirits, ghosts, goblins, and other mythical beings from Japanese legends. As the project sounds, it sounds very interesting, and really, such a game would sell very well not only in the country of the Rising Sun, but throughout the world. But remember, it is a rumor.

On which consoles would Assassin’s Creed: Warriors? From what has been disclosed, it would be an exclusive project of Playstation 5, Xbox Series X | S and PC.

It was to be expected that Ubisoft in 2022 it will put aside both PS4 What Xbox One. It is something that would happen sooner or later, since you will have to focus your efforts on the successors of these consoles. Taking into account until when the game will come out, this information will surely take time to be corroborated.

The main image in this note is in part of Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China, and the other part corresponds to the one that accompanies the rumor. It is for illustrative purposes only.

