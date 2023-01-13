There are those who seem to be a little tired about the games of Assassin’s Creed packed with content and that are so extensive. Well then, Assassin’s Creed Mirage it will be shorter and could be the ideal title for some players.

That is what came to light in a recent interview with Stéphane Boudon, creative director of this adventure at Ubisoft Bordeaux. The first thing he commented is that the past titles are excellent.

For Boudon, Assassin’s Creed Origins, odyssey Y Valhalla They are ‘great games’ and that leave the players ‘live an epic adventure’. But they are too big with huge maps and full of side quests.

Now he wants to offer something different. This designer said ‘among our fans, we began to hear a desire for a character-driven story, focused on the core pillars of early AC on a more intimate scale’.

Font: Ubisoft.

According to Stéphane Boudon, what they are doing with Assassin’s Creed Mirage ‘also resonates with us as developers, and this was the starting point for the project’.

He also commented that the game came from a ‘convergence of many inputs’. With this game they seek to do things on a smaller scale and focus on the narrative. It is what the community has asked of them after focusing on huge role-playing titles.

What is Assassin’s Creed Mirage about?

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a game that takes note of what Ubisoft made with the first delivery of Assassin’s Creed; is centered on a murderer, Basim Ibn Ishaq, who started out as a street thief.

In time, however, he managed to rise above himself and join a cause greater than himself under Roshan’s tutelage. The setting where he carries out his assassination missions is the city of Baghdad several years after Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Font: Ubisoft.

The game belongs to the action-adventure genre with stealth elements like the first installments in the series. Also, it’s much more focused on the plot and that’s why it’s less linear.

As in the past there is a heavy focus on the use of parkour and melee combat. Basim has weaponry appropriate for the time plus a few surprises. It’s a title that’s sure to please gamers when it comes out later this year.

The interview complete is on GamesRadar.