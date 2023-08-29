For a few weeks now, clues have been released about how the new iPhone model will look, either in terms of the merely aesthetic part and also the technological composition of the chip that the company is currently handling. And now that the speculations are bigger than in days gone by, finally Manzana has confirmed the day they will have their second event of the year.

As many media have shown that have their respective statement, the next event in which we will finally see the iPhone 15 will take place next September 12 in the company park for those who have been invited in person. As for the general public, they will be able to see it at the point of the 11:00 AM from Mexico on official Youtube channels.

It is worth mentioning that in this event they are going to focus entirely on phones, since at the beginning of the year the new models of macbook and also desktop computers. Still, people will expect a bit more from ambitious-sounding augmented reality headsets.

Via: CNBC

Editor’s note: The truth is that I don’t care about this type of thing, they never take the time to create something truly innovative. So, for these moments I feel that iPhone has already reached the maximum that it can give.