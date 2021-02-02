Among all the things that are talked about future purchases, Xbox Game Studios’ upcoming acquisition would include a new exclusive game for 2021. Microsoft caused quite a stir in the industry in 2020 by announcing the purchase of Bethesda Softworks, which is well known for its Elder Scrolls and Fallout series. And apparently, we may be on the verge of a similar state of shock when Microsoft makes its next purchase official.
Within the Xbox Game Studios are studios like 343 Industries, Obsidian, Rare, Undead Labs, World’s Edge, and more. On its website, the gaming giant lists titles that studios are now responsible for developing, with Age of Empires, Forza, and Halo being some of the highlights on that list. And this will continue to increase as Microsoft continues to acquire new studios. That will come along with new rumors.
According to a new report, Microsoft is looking to acquire other major studios
Xbox Game Studios’ Next Acquisition Would Be A Recognized Exclusive Game
This new rumor comes from youtuber and game critic ACG, who recently appeared on an episode of Defining Duke Podcast, where he revealed information about the purchase of another studio by Microsoft. Along with that study there would be a unique title that was described as a real surprise. ACG did not elaborate on which studio can join the ranks of Rare and Obsidian. Well, according to what he said, he had friends in that specific study whom he did not want to harm, so no names would be mentioned.
The exclusive game could be one of the announced games of Bethesda, which would only have as novelty the fact that the exclusivity of Starfield would be confirmed, which is still projected for this year. It could also be a new IP that has yet to be revealed to the world. Only time will tell what game it will be, if the ACG rumor comes true and an upcoming Xbox Game Studios acquisition is forthcoming, along with a new exclusive game for 2021.
Compulsion Games would be working on a linear game in Unreal 5 for Xbox Series X
(Rumor) ACG says that he knows a gaming company set to releasing a game in 2021 that is not in Xbox wheelhouse of games and Xbox are in the midst of acquiring them, which could be another exclusive for this year. 👀https://t.co/cs7SucKVeApic.twitter.com/Sys8hZYDeT
