The obsession. This is how the CONMEBOL Libertadores Cup is known in the Ribera neighborhood and today Boca played with Deportivo Pereira for the group stage of the top South American soccer tournament. The match, which was played at La Bombonera, ended in favor of the Xeneize team with a 2-1 result with goals from Luis Advíncula and Alan Varela after 99 minutes of play to turn the game around. Thanks to this, the winning team reaches the third round with 4 points and in the number 1 position of Group F.
Now, faced with this situation, Jorge Almirón’s team has a huge number of challenges and they are all matches of enormous relevance, having the importance that Boca has at the national level. As for the LPF, Boca is going through one of its worst moments at the local level since it accumulates 3 consecutive defeats and is very far from the top, 16 points behind the leader that is River.
Next, we present you the following of Boca’s fixture after the match against Deportivo Pereira for Date 2 of the CONMEBOL Libertadores Cup:
It will be a very demanding match for Almirón’s team since Gigante de Arroyito is not an easy place to get the three points despite the interesting news of Canalla’s team.
A very important run begins for Xeneize in what may be the most key week of this first semester. It is expected to be a very hot match due to the recent confrontations between the two and the two trophies that the Academy raised in the face of the Ribera team.
The most complicated blue and gold match in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores since it will face a great from Chile and as a visitor. This match will be the last of the first round of the group stage of the maximum continental tournament.
The Superclásico of Argentine soccer. The party that paralyzes an entire country and that has many around the world pending. River arrives as one of the main candidates to keep the title while Boca is going through a difficult moment but since it is a classic anything can happen.
Xeneize returns to La Bombonera after two very important games and we will have to see the results to see how people will react to the team’s performance and they will face a very fighting team like Pirata Cordobes.
