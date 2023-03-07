Boca came to this match after having won their first title of the season after defeating Patronato 3-0 with a hat-trick from Darío Bendetto for the Argentine Super Cup that was played in Santiago del Estero. Now, for the last game of Date 6 of the Professional Football League (LPF), Defensa y Justicia was received at the Bombonera, which came with a streak of 4 consecutive victories to today’s match. The game was played at the Bombonera and ended 0-0 but had many arrivals at the rival goals.
With this result, Hugo Ibarra’s team was in the number seven position with 11 points, only 2 points behind the leader San Lorenzo, who has 13 units after 6 games played. After this match against Halcón de Varela, the calendar for Xeneize will not be as demanding in terms of days of activity and rest as it was until today’s match, since they will be able to have a standstill for the next FIFA weekend date. of the month of March.
These are the next 5 blue and gold club matches:
Xeneize will arrive at this day with the possibility of establishing itself at the top of the standings. Despite the very weak current situation of the Drill, this is always going to be a difficult match since the teams usually give a plus against a big team like Boca. Throughout history they have played 96 games with 55 victories for the blue and gold team, 19 for Banfield and the other 22 ended in a tie.
This meeting will allow these two teams to face each other again from date 4 of the Clausura 2006 tournament that ended in a 1-1 draw in Córdoba. La Gloria was one of the best teams in the National tournament last year and is trying to replicate this in the LPF in their first matches since they are back in the top flight of Argentine soccer.
This match will be the first since the FIFA Date that will see the world champions in Argentina for the first time since what was obtained in Qatar 2022. It will be only the second match between the two teams in their history and the previous one stayed on the side of Xeneize for 3-1.
It will be a very special match as the team returns to La Bombonera after almost three weeks against an opponent that has not brought them headaches in the past as Xeneize won the last 5 games between them. The record favors Boca, which has 47 victories, while Sabalero has just 17 wins with 16 draws out of 80 games played.
This will be the debut in the 2023 Argentine Cup and it will be against a First National team that is an old acquaintance from the First Division. As it was raised in the future for this tournament, Xeneize will take a team with many youths to be able to film it at a better level.
#matches #Boca #match #Defensa #Justicia #Date #LPF
Leave a Reply