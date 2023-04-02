After the departure of Hugo Benjamín Ibarra as coach of Boca Juniors, “Xeneize” had to appear at the Claudio Tapia Stadium against Barracas Central on date 9 of the 2023 Professional League of Argentine soccer, with Mariano Herrón as interim DT, and he did with a lot of personality.
The blue and gold team thrashed their opponent 3-0, with goals against Agustín Dattola, Luca Langoni and Guillermo “Pol” Fernández, and recovered after what had been the tough defeat at home against Instituto de Córdoba, that caused some whistles in La Bombonera.
Next, we will review what is coming to the group of Herrón, who still does not know how long he will remain directing the Primera de Boca, since the leaders are working incessantly to announce the new DT from Boca.
Boca Juniors’ debut in the 2023 Libertadores will be as a visitor, in Venezuela against Monagas, and with Mariano Herrón as DT. The “Xeneize”, by history and by specific weight of its soccer players, should not have problems to bring the three points, but soccer is unpredictable. It will be on Thursday, April 6, starting at 9:00 p.m.
A match that is doing well for Xeneize since Sabalero could not defeat him in any of the last three games they played against each other. The record obviously favors the blue and gold team with 47 wins, 16 draws and 17 losses. Sunday April 9, 9:30 p.m.
This will be a very special classic since the Cyclone is going through a very good moment, perhaps the best in recent years, and hopes to continue maintaining this streak against an irregular Boca. Obviously, there is still a lot of tournament to be played but this will be a transcendental match for both teams. Wednesday April 12, 4:30 p.m.
It will be a very difficult match for Xeneize since they have few days off compared to the match with San Lorenzo. The Pincha team is going through an irregular moment in this 2023 campaign. Saturday, April 15, 7:00 p.m.
The blue and gold team will be local for the first time in this edition of the Libertadores vs Deportivo Pereira, from Colombia, at La Bombonera. His rival is currently in position 12 out of 20 teams in the Colombian tournament. It will be on April 18.
|
RIVAL
|
DATE
|
SCHEDULE
|
TOURNAMENT
|
MONAGAS
|
6/4
|
21.00
|
LIBERATORS
|
COLON
|
9/4
|
21.30
|
LPF
|
SAN LORENZO
|
12/4
|
16.30
|
LPF
|
STUDENTS
|
4/15
|
7:00 p.m.
|
LPF
|
RIP PEREIRA
|
4/18
|
21.00
|
LIBERATORS
