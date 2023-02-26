Boca is beginning to assert itself at the local level and achieved its second consecutive victory after defeating Vélez 2-1 at the José Amalfitani stadium on Date 5 of the Professional Soccer League in Argentina. Now, Xeneize has reached 10 units in the championship and is in fifth position, awaiting the other results for this day.
With this present, Hugo Ibarra will be able to work more calmly during the week and will not have as many problems in terms of setting up the team for the next five games, since he will use these matches to be able to prepare in the best way for the group stage of the Copa Libertadores. , the great obsession of the fan of the Ribera club.
These are the next 5 blue and gold club matches:
This match will be for the Argentine Super Cup and will obviously count as an official star. Let’s remember that the Paraná team is the reigning champion of the Argentine Cup but is currently playing in the First National since it fell by averages after the previous season.
Xeneize returns to the Bombonera after two games and will be looking for its third consecutive victory. Opposite will be a team with Florencia Varela that will seek a historic victory that will help them get into the top lot of the standings.
It was the last game in this string of matches with their debut in the Argentine Cup against a team from the First National that is an old acquaintance from the First Division. As it was raised in the future, Xeneize will take a team with many youths to be able to film it at a better level.
Hugo Ibarra’s team will visit a stadium that has always been very difficult throughout its history against a difficult team but whose level has dropped compared to last season. El Taladro has had an irregular start to the season.
It will be a very special meeting since these two teams have not seen each other for a long time because the Cordovan team spent many years in the lowest categories of Argentine soccer. Xeneize and Gloria will star in a very special duel at La Bombonera.
#games #Boca #victory #Vélez #Date #LPF
Leave a Reply