new Delhi: In terms of corona, the coming days are quite frightening. The government has told the people that every 3 months should be saved. Meanwhile, today PM Modi is going to have a review meeting of the seven states where Corona has the highest number of cases. The risk of corona may increase during the winter season, which is why the government is saying that the next three months are dangerous in terms of infection. NITI Aayog member VK Paul said, ‘Our fight is reaching another dimension in the next months. It is winter. It is the season of festivals.

One is the winter season and above is the festival season

The government is saying that this situation is very sensitive in terms of corona. Therefore, the government has appealed to the people to keep giving equal attention to social vaccine i.e. social distance and mask till the vaccine comes.

On Tuesday, the number of corona-infected patients in India has crossed 5.5 million. For the last few days, an average of 90 thousand cases are being reported. But the good news is that the number of people recovering from corona in the country is increasing. Such figures were released by the Ministry of Health itself.

According to the Health Ministry, more cases of corona are coming in 7 states of the country. These states include Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Delhi. With these seven states, PM Modi is going to review the preparations to deal with Corona through video conferencing today.

