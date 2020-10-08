“This is good news for the plurality of the press. The daily ‘La Marseillaise’ had been in great difficulty for a while now and the city’s commercial court approved a takeover offer on Wednesday, October 7, hence the title: ‘A new chapter that opens‘”, explains journalist Samuel Étienne. The newspaper”Le Télégramme wonders where is Covid-19 with its title “Covid-19: where is Brittany?“

The daily “L’Estclair” confirms that François Baroin, the current mayor of Troyes (Aube), will not be a candidate in the next presidential elections. The mobilization is organized against the announced end of home schooling, this is what Emmanuel Macron announced. The daily “Le Journal du Center” has headline “Home school : the Morvan in resistance “.