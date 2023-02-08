Headquarters of the newspaper ‘The New York Times’, on Eighth Avenue in Manhattan (New York), in a February 2022 image. ANGELA WEISS (AFP)

The newspaper’s digital expansion plans The New York Times They are advancing at a good pace thanks to a record number of subscriptions in 2022. In a statement sent this Wednesday to the stock market regulator (SEC), the publishing company has reported that last year it added more than one million digital-only subscribers , bringing the total number of subscribers to 9.6 million. The growth forecast aims to achieve 15 million paying subscribers by the end of 2027.

The media sector is facing adverse circumstances, proof of this is the recent announcement of mass layoffs in the newspaper The Washington Post or the CNN television network. But the addition of one million digital-only subscribers to the New York Times (NYT) has contributed to increase the income of the previous year, without counting the million subscribers to its sports portal The Athletic, acquired by the company a year ago. The robust health of the New York rotary centenarian, popularly known as The Gray Ladyis good news in a bleak outlook.

The newspaper implemented the paywall more than a decade ago, after an internal audit concluded it was losing the digital battle. It was the outpost of a business model that was then uncertain and has since been followed by other leading global newspapers such as The country. In it Annus horribilis of the pandemic, the NYT garnered a million more digital subscribers; In 2022, the year of unleashed inflation, it also advanced, adding 180,000 digital subscribers in the penultimate quarter ―70% more than in the same period of 2021―, and 240,000 the last. Last year the newspaper had 730,000 subscribers to its print edition, compared to 795,000 the year before.

“It has been our second best year in terms of net additions of digital subscribers, only behind 2020. In the fourth quarter we added 240,000 net digital subscribers, bringing our total for 2022 slightly above one million,” Meredith explained in the statement. Kopit Levien, president and CEO of the publishing company. “We enter 2023 with significant momentum towards our goal of reaching 15 million subscribers by the end of 2027. Although our path to achieve this is unlikely to be linear, we are deeply convinced of our market opportunity and our ability to create value for shareholders.”

The NYT has reported to the SEC an adjusted operating profit of $347.9 million in 2022, a small increase from the previous year that has exceeded the company’s estimates. Annual revenue was $2.3 billion, up 11.3% from 2021. Total revenue reached $667.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, up 12.3% from a year earlier. Subscriptions increased by 17.9%, to $414.1 million in total.

Ad revenue was flat at $179.2 million in the latest quarter amid a global slowdown in ad spending across the publishing industry that is behind layoff announcements at several large media companies. communication in recent weeks. He Times It said digital ad revenue was $111.9 million, up from $111.1 million a year earlier, while print ad revenue grew on a smaller scale, up 2.6%.